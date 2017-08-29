Thibaut Courtois believes Chelsea are improving after a difficult start to the season and has targeted three main title rivals this season.

After a shock home defeat to Burnley in their opening match of the Premier League campaign, Antonio Conte’s side have bounced back with impressive wins against Tottenham and Everton.

“The Burnley game was not good, even when we [still] had 10 men,” he said. “We had a sloppy first half but the second half we were more aggressive and we transferred that into the game against Tottenham.

“They had better chances but we won and we needed to improve against Everton. We knew it would be a hard game but we handled it very well.

“Manchester United have started very well; City have bought in well and I think Liverpool showed [against Arsenal] they are up for the task this season.

“The Premier League is always hard and we will try to be there until the last day and see if we can retain it.”

Courtois is looking forward to welcoming back fellow Belgium international Eden Hazard, who hasn’t featured since undergoing ankle surgery this summer.

- Advertisement -

The Chelsea playmaker is fit now, though, and is expected to play for Belgium in Thursday’s World Cup Qualifier against Gibraltar.

Courtois praised Hazard’s contribution to the club’s title success last season but with the team beginning to click in his absence, Courtois has warned he may not walk straight back into the side.

“You will always miss a player like Eden but we have handled it very well and it will be hard for him to come back into the team,” he added. “He is someone who has done so many amazing things for us already.

“We are building a strong team at Chelsea and were champions last season and hopefully we can do the same this year.”

As for whether Hazard will feature against Gibraltar, Conte is in full contact with Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and Courtois says the final decision on his fitness will be left down to the player himself.

“Eden is the only one who knows how he feels and he loves to play football for Belgium,” said Courtois.

“He is the kind of guy who knows if he is not 100 per cent, he will not risk it. It was a nasty injury so it is important he is 100 per cent.”