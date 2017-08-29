Arsenal are interested in signing centre-back Jonny Evans from West Brom, Sky Sports reports.

Manchester City and Leicester have had bids rejected for the 29-year-old – who joined the Baggies from Manchester United in 2015 – during the current transfer window.

Sources have told us an enquiry has been made. However, sources close to Albion have stated they are unaware of any contact from Arsenal, who have not made a formal offer at this stage.

Evans, along with his Northern Ireland team-mates, have been training at City’s training centre this week before they fly to San Marino on Thursday for their World Cup Qualifier.

Irish boss Michael O’Neill told Sky Sports last week he wouldn’t stand in the way of Evans should he need to leave the camp to deal with transfer business, although Northern Ireland would prefer to resolve the matter before they fly out on Thursday.

City are expected to return with an improved bid to test West Brom’s resolve to hold onto the player.