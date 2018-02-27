Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo insists he has no more dreams to achieve in football and can retire happy.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from the European and Spanish champions at the end of the season, with reports suggesting he wants to leave Madrid over a contract dispute.

The 33-year-old insists he is happy to remain at the Bernabeu and still loves Madrid but says he could also walk away from the game having achieved everything he wanted to at the start of his career.

“I never dreamed I would win five Ballon d’Or awards. If I had to finish my career now I would do so super happy. I have won everything,” Ronaldo told Brazilian YouTube channel Central Desimpedidos.

“If I win another one, two or three Ballon d’Ors then I will be delighted but if not I already won five.”

When asked if had any more dreams to achieve in football, such as winning the World Cup with Portugal, Ronaldo said: “Sincerely I don’t think I have any.

“I achieved everything I dreamed of in football. I really think I have achieved so many nice things that I don’t have any more dreams.

“But if you ask me if I want to keep winning of course I do. Obviously I would love to win the World Cup. But if my career ended now I would be very proud. I never thought my career was going to be so nice.”

Portugal have been drawn with Spain, Morocco and Iran in Group B at the upcoming World Cup and Ronaldo believes the reigning European champions are capable of causing another upset in Russia.

“We are not the favourites. We have to be honest and humble and understand that in theory there are teams with bigger names such as Brazil, Spain, Germany and Argentina,” said the former Manchester United winger.

“We are not favourites but anything is possible.”