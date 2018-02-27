Football pundit Gary Neville has refuted Piers Morgan’s claim that Mohamed Salah is the best Premier League player since Thierry Henry.

Controversial journalist and well-known Arsenal fan Morgan took to Twitter to declare that Liverpool’s Egyptian attacker, who has scored 31 goals across all competitions this season, is the best player to grace the English top flight since Gunners great Henry.

However, Neville disagrees with this sentiment, arguing that Salah has yet to prove himself over a prolonged period of time.

“He’s having a great season but He’s not in the top 10 best players since Henry,” Neville tweeted back, before listing several players he would rank above the Pharaohs attacker.