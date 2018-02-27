Youngster Kelechi Nwakali will be given a chance to fight for a place in the Arsenal first-team squad in June, according to his Nigerian academy.

The 19-year-old is on six-month loan from ‘The Gunners’ to MVV Maastricht, a second-tier league team in the Netherlands.

The 2015 Nigeria U17 Golden Eaglets FIFA U17 World Cup winning captain had completed a similar short loan at VVV Venlo, a top league side in Holland.

On return to his parent club, Arsenal, Nwakali is expected to be handed a senior Arsenal team role.

The midfielder will be 20 years on June 5, 2018.

“We are waiting for June to come fast,” an official of Nwakali’s football academy who owns his footballing rights, ASJ Academy said.

“Then, in June, Kelechi will return to Arsenal.

“That was reason he signed a short term, six-month loan at Maastricht.

“Then he could play in the senior (Arsenal) team”.