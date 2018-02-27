Tottenham’s Harry Kane is “one of the best strikers in the world”, admits Raul, with his qualities of obvious appeal to Real Madrid.

In 2014, the 24-year-old was a relative unknown who was still waiting for his big break at Spurs.

Four years later and the England international is a two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and a man who has reached the 150-goal mark in his club career.

His prolific strike rate has sparked talk of inevitable interest from afar, with La Liga giants Real part of an elite group of clubs who could afford to finance a deal if Kane becomes available.

Blancos legend Raul, who scored more than 300 goals for the iconic Spanish outfit during his distinguished career, told reporters of the transfer rumours ahead of the Laureus World Sport Awards: “You have to ask him. I imagine that he is very happy at Tottenham.

“I don’t know if he wants to change or if he has the opportunity to change, but I think he is doing well.

“He is one of the best strikers in the world.

“Of course, I imagine a lot of teams would like to bring him to their team.

“Maybe [he’ll join Madrid]. Why not? I don’t know.”

He added: “Harry Kane is a typical striker. He scores in every single game.

“I think he has great qualities. I like him a lot.”

Kane is currently chasing down a third Golden Boot in as many years, with a 24th Premier League effort of the season recorded in a dramatic 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

His late intervention in that contest has helped to lift Spurs into the top four and back on course for Champions League qualification.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have not finished with that competition for 2017-18 yet though, with a 2-2 draw away at Juventus in the first leg of their last-16 encounter making them favourites to reach the quarter-finals.