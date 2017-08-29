Tiemoue Bakayoko has welcomed the prospect of Danny Drinkwater arriving at Chelsea from Premier League rivals Leicester this summer.

Sky Sports reported at the beginning of the month Chelsea were interested in signing Drinkwater, who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the closing days of the transfer window.

Despite Bakayoko’s arrival in a £40m deal from Monaco earlier this summer, Chelsea have been left light in central midfield with the departures of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United and Nathaniel Chalobah to Watford, as well as Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s season-long loan move to Crystal Palace.

- Advertisement -

A move to Stamford Bridge would see Premier League title winner Drinkwater reunited with former Leicester team-mate N’Golo Kante.

And Bakayoko believes the England midfielder’s potential arrival will give Chelsea the kind of depth they need to compete for trophies once again this season.

“Competition only makes you better. I am not scared of anyone,” Bakayoko told SFR Sport.

“I think that there are not enough of us in midfield, especially with all the competitions we will be playing in.

“So we need another midfielder to reinforce the team, so it is a very good thing that he could be coming.”