Kwara United coach John Obuh could well be the next NPFL coach to lose his job just as the Ilorin club have threatened not to honour their next league match over unfulfilled financial promises.

“Yes, we have agreed as a team not to honour our MatchDay 11 tie if our salary arrears for the months of January and the salary which we agreed right from last year are not implemented,” one of the players said after the team’s home loss to Rivers United.

“We are still being paid the old salary we collected in the NNL.”

He also expressed dissatisfaction about the peanuts being paid to them compared to players at other NPFL clubs

He said, “You can imagine a professional club in the NPFL paying players 55,000 to 70,000 Naira a month, while our colleague in other club earns 300,000 to 700,000 Naira.”

He continued, “How do you expect the best from the team? We are not motivated enough to play football.”

The players have also asked the management to allow coach Obuh to do his work without any interference.

He said, “The management needs to stop blaming the coach. He remains the reason why we are still putting in our best considering his fatherly advise and role he is playing a father and as a coach.”

The player was critical of the decision to give former Nigeria U17 and U20 coach Obuh a three-match ultimatum and believed that the work done by the coach would speak volumes for his credentials in the nearest future.