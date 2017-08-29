Agent Jorge Mendes has denied a meeting with Barcelona on Monday was over a possible transfer for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel Di Maria.

Barca sporting director Robert Fernandez said at Ousmane Dembele’s presentation that the club are looking to make two more signings this week and, although he ruled out Nice’s Jean Michael Seri as an option, he refused to rule out a move for Di Maria.

Di Maria, 29, has been linked with a move to Barca on-and-off since he left Real Madrid three years ago, but their interest has become more concrete following Neymar’s world-record move to PSG.

Catalan radio station RAC1 and Madrid-based paper AS have reported that Di Maria was discussed at the meeting but, accosted by reporters at Barcelona’s El Prat airport, Mendes said: “What you’re publishing [about Di Maria] is not true.”

Mendes is no longer Di Maria’s official agent — although his company, Gestifute, is still involved with the player — but he does represent Barca midfielder Andre Gomes, leading to reports he was in Catalonia to lay the foundations for the Portugal international’s exit.

Gomes joined Barca last summer from Valencia for an initial fee of €35 million but struggled in his first season and was singled out for criticism by supporters on more than one occasion.

Mundo Deportivo, meanwhile, suggests Mendes’ meeting with the club could have related to Arda Turan and a move to Monaco.

Following the signing of Paulinho and the club’s continued pursuit of Philippe Coutinho, Barca need to offload midfielders before the end of the transfer window.

Robert confirmed on Monday that he expects several players to be leaving the club soon and that he hopes things will fall into place this week.

“Since day one we have been in contact with Ernesto [Valverde],” he said. “We’ve been talking a lot about players we’d like to sign, but also about players heading out of the club and I think by Wednesday we should be able to be clear on [that] matter.”