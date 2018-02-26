Manchester City won’t take too much time to enjoy winning the first trophy of Pep Guardiola’s reign because they want more silverware, Ilkay Gundogan has said.

City were back at the Etihad Campus on Monday morning for a recovery session shortly after their Carabao Cup final victory over Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s side return to London on Thursday for a rematch against Arsenal, this time in the Premier League, and Gundogan said they will quickly move on from their Wembley Stadium triumph to try to re-establish their 16-point lead at the top of the table.

“There’s still plenty of games to play — huge games to play — and the first one is Thursday against the same opponent,” Gundogan said. “It doesn’t stop. There’s not really a break to relax and enjoy. Maybe [after the game] and from then on we try to prepare for the game on Thursday and try to get another win.”

City won’t be able to manage a clean sweep of trophies after their shock FA Cup defeat to League One side Wigan Athletic, but Gundogan said it was important to bounce back quickly with a good performance at Wembley.

“We were so disappointed to lose in the FA Cup,” he said. “It was not easy after the game [with] the feelings of the players but it always continues. We always need to go on. Sunday was the first final and we won it.”

Arsenal will be out for revenge when the two teams meet again at the Emirates Stadium but Gundogan doesn’t believe their task will be any harder after their comfortable victory in the final.

“It’s kind of weird to play them twice in four days but I don’t think it makes it more difficult,” he said. “We know how Arsenal are able to play. They have a strong team.

“It’s going to be challenging as it was on Sunday and we need to be ready. It’s in front of their crowd. It won’t be easy.”