Coach Hugo Broos has faulted the reason given by Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana who withdrew from the Cameroon team ahead of the clash against Nigeria in Uyo.

Onana said he wants to focus more on his club career at the Dutch side and for now doesn’t want to be a part of the national team of Cameroon, who are gearing up for their World Cup 2018 Qualifiers against Nigeria.

They will take on Nigeria in back to back games, and Broos whose squad has been hit with withdrawals ahead of the games scheduled for 1st and 4th of September disagrees with the reason given by Onana.

“I had an interview with Andre, he said he no longer wants to be selected for the for the national team. He wants to concentrate on his club. Honestly I have a little doubt. I think the reason is elsewhere. I’m really surprised at his decision,” he told Camfoot.com

Only 12 players were in training for the Lions in their first session, but Broos is remained hopeful that more players will join them before their departure for Nigeria on Wednesday evening ahead of the Friday tie.