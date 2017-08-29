Nigeria winger Sone Aluko is to undergo a routine medical at English Championship side Reading after they agreed a transfer fee of 7.5 million pounds with Fulham.

Fulham had tried to block Aluko’s move with the manager going as far as saying it will be “a huge mistake to allow” him go.

Fulham said in an earlier statement they “understand his true value” amid recent speculations over the future of the 28-year-old player.

He scored nine goals in 50 appearances for London club Fulham after he was released by Hull City last summer.

He has previously played in Scotland with Rangers and Aberdeen.