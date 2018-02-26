Liverpool are among a number of Premier League clubs tracking £20 million-rated Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook, ESPN reports.

The midfielder made just four Premier League starts for Bournemouth last season as injuries hampered his progress after joining the club from Leeds United. But this season he has established himself as a key member of Eddie Howe’s side and has made 20 appearances in the Premier League.

Cook’s impressive displays for Bournemouth have not gone unnoticed among Premier League rivals with Liverpool scouts monitoring him throughout the season.

The 21-year-old has been tipped as a potential star in the making since his days at Leeds and he has been a standout performer for England at all youth levels.

He captained England under-20s to World Cup glory in South Korea last summer and his form for club and country saw him earn a call-up to the England senior squad for the clash against Brazil last November, where he was an unused substitute.

Cook has excelled in a defensive midfield role for Bournemouth and it is an area Liverpool are exploring possible transfer targets amid speculation that Emre Can could leave Liverpool for Juventus on a free transfer this summer.

Cook has just over two years left on his contract at Bournemouth and the club would not welcome any offers as he is regarded as an integral part of Howe’s plans.