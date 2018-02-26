Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is set to miss the Champions League clash with Real Madrid after suffering an ankle injury against Marseille, Sky Sports reports.

Neymar was carried off on a stretcher during the 3-0 win on Sunday after rolling his ankle following a challenge from Bouna Sarr.

Sky Sports reports the Brazilian initially feared that his season was over after suspecting he had suffered a broken ankle in the tackle.

However, the injury is not as bad as first feared and Neymar is expected to miss only the next three weeks of action after undergoing a scan on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain’s medical team believe he could be available for the Ligue 1 match against Angers on March 14.

However, it was gathered it is unlikely Neymar will face Real Madrid on March 6.

Madrid hold a 3-1 lead heading into the second leg of the last-16 tie at the Parc des Princes.