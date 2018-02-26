Despite his impressive display in Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, Paul Pogba is preparing to leave Old Trafford for the second time in his career following the breakdown of his relationship with Jose Mourinho, The Sun reports.

The situation is apparently so dire that Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, is already looking for his client’s next club, holding talks with Real Madrid over a potential transfer in the summer.

The report adds the interesting footnote that Juventus have a £53 million buy-back clause for the Frenchman, although it’s unclear how exactly they can activate that advantage for a player they sold for £89m in 2016.

Pogba’s United future looks increasingly uncertain after he was dropped by Mourinho for the recent Premier League victory over Huddersfield and found himself on the bench again at Sevilla last week.