Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco admits his job is on the line after a 2-0 defeat at home to AC Milan on Sunday evening left the Giallorossi in fifth place and outside the Champions League places.

Patrick Cutrone’s goal early in the second half took the wind from Roma’s sails and, like in midweek when they threw away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at Shakhtar Donetsk, they fell apart.

As a result, only six points now separate them from sixth-placed Sampdoria and Milan in seventh, and Di Francesco acknowledged he has to turn things around fast.

“I’m the first person responsible so I always feel my future is being discussed,” he told Mediaset television. “It’s part of the job as a coach from the first day you sit on a bench.

“After conceding in the second half, we fell apart, psychologically and physically, and this is of concern. Obviously it’s an alarm bell and we cannot be happy with our current form and with this game in particular.

“We played a good first half, conceding very little or nothing at all to Milan. I’m particularly unhappy about the second half, regardless of the result, because we’ve got the means to do much better. My team have shown that they are lacking a bit of personality when we need it the most and we’ve shown that again today.

“I assume the responsibility, as I did for the second half in Ukraine. We cannot afford to make mistakes like these. Now we’ve just got to shut up and keep on working.”

Roma travel to league leaders Napoli next weekend before three fixtures which, on paper at least, appear easier against Torino, Crotone and Bologna.

Sandwiched between the Torino and Crotone games is the return leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Shakhtar, which has assumed an even greater importance with Roma’s season in the need of a lift.