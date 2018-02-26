Nigeria and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has congratulated his former club Manchester City who thrashed Arsenal 3-0 in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola clinched his first trophy as a manager in England following Sunday’s impressive win against Arsenal.

Goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva landed City their first trophy of the season.

Iheanacho, who featured for City’s senior side from 2015 to 2017 after coming through the youth ranks, was an unused substitute when they won the League Cup in 2016.

Iheanacho tweeted on Monday: “Congrats to the Shark boys, ManCity Shark team, Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany, David Silva.”