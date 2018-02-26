Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he will still wear the yellow ribbon that has led to him being charged by the Football Association for breaching its kit and advertising regulations.

Guardiola has said he wears the ribbon – which is deemed to be a ‘a political message’ – to support imprisoned politicians in his native Catalonia.

“Before a manager, I am a human being,” the 47-year-old Spaniard said.

“They (the FA) know that I’ll wear the yellow ribbon always.”

The former Barcelona manager added: “It’s not about politicians, it’s about democracy; it’s about helping the people who didn’t do absolutely anything.”

He has until 18:00 GMT on Monday, 5 March to respond to the charge.

The FA spoke to the former Barca and Spain midfielder about the issue in mid-December and two formal warnings have been given, which were ignored.

The charge was then triggered when he again wore it pitchside – he is free to wear it elsewhere – during City’s shock FA Cup loss against Wigan on Monday.

“I can wear it somewhere else, not just on my chest. They know I’ll wear it,” he said.

“Uefa has another opinion regarding these issues. They say you can wear anything as long as you show it with respect. Here, apparently, it’s different.”

Guardiola previously wore a yellow ribbon on his jacket but it was on his jumper under his coat during his side’s Carabao Cup final win over Arsenal on Sunday.

“If I broke the rules, I accept the fine,” he said. “I am a human being.

“There are four guys in prison. There are other guys, who are outside of Catalonia; when they come back, they are going to be jailed, imprisoned for rebellion and sedition.”