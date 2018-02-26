Kwara United have handed a three-match ultimatum to their technical crew led by former Flying Eagles coach John Obuh to improve results or face the axe.

The Harmony Boys have struggled to make an impact on their return to the Nigeria Professional Football League and went down to a 1-0 at home defeat against Rivers United on Sunday, the second time they would be losing at the Kwara Sports Complex this season.

The Ilorin club currently sit in the 19th position in the NPFL with with three wins, one draw and six defeats from 10 games.

“The technical crew of Kwara United FC led by former Flying Eagles coach John Sam Obuh has been given a three match ultimatum to turn around the fortunes of the team or face the exit door,” reads a statement by the club’s media officer Waheed Bibire.

“The ultimatum became necessary in view of the not too impressive performance of the club in the ongoing 2017/2018 NPFL season.

“The government, fans, supporters, and the stakeholders are worried, hence the need for the drastic action. We can not fold our hands and allow things to degenerate in view of government’s huge investment in the club.

“We appeal to all the concern stakeholders to exercise patience as the management is working round the clock to put things in proper shape.”

Kwara United’s next three matches are against Abia Warriors (away), El-Kanemi Warriors (home) and Plateau United (away).