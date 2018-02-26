Wydad Casablanca head coach Faouzi Benzarti believes that the club can retain their CAF Champions League title.

The tactician was speaking after the Moroccan giants beat DR Congo side TP Mazembe 1-0 in the 2018 CAF Super Cup at the Stade Mohamed V in Morocco on Saturday.

“I have been in charge for a month, but I have received positive feedback from the players. Some key players have left and I will have to make do with the existing ones,” he said.

“Naturally, we have to improve what we have and I must say that I’m happy with the defensive level of the team against a team like TP Mazembe.

Wydad will take on Ivorian side Williamsville Athletic Club in the 2018 CAF Champions League first round next month.

“It is always not easy to win against a team of the calibre of Mazembe. There is no reason why we can’t retain the CAF Champions League,” he continued.

“Chikatara (Chisom) is a good player and during training in the week he showed so much quality and progress. It is my choice to field a particular player or the other.

“The team should have to be strengthened if we want to win climb up and retain the CAF Champions League.,” he added.

“Each team has one big or two players, who can make a difference in a game. But if I don’t have such a player(s), I will make do with what I have and will try to improve on their abilities.”

The only goal of the match was scored by Wydad midfielder Amin Thigazaoui with seven minutes left on the clock.

Mazembe qualified for the Super Cup after winning the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup, while Wydad won the CAF Champions League last year.