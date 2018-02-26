Kano Pillars goalkeeper David Obiazor has said that the team are delighted with a 1-1 draw at Enugu Rangers to honour defender Chinedu Udoji, who lost his life in a car crash last week just hours after he helped Pillars to a home draw with Enyimba.

The draw has shot Pillars top of the NPFL table with 17 points from 10 matches.

Obiazor said Kano Pillars wanted to secure a good result to honour the memory of the late Legend.

“We played our heart out for the Kano Pillars Chief of Defence when he was alive.”

“Picking a point is not a bad one in Enugu as we were determined right from Kano not to lose this match even though we did not train for three days as we mourned Udoji now of blessed memory.”

On how he felt not having Chinedu in the defense line ahead of him, he said, “I missed his vocal presence marshaling the defence in front of me and playing with his heart.”

The Kano Pillars safe hands concluded by vowing to win their next home match for the late Chinedu Udoji and stating his belief that the NPFL icon will not be easily forgotten.