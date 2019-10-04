<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ninety amateur and professional footballers across Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon participated in a 3-day screening exercise to select new crop of players for a new football club in Cross River State.

The new football club, known as Amen Boys, is to be formally registered with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) later in the year.

The screening exercise which started on Wednesday, 2 October will climaxed on Saturday 5 October 2019 at the St Patrick College Calabar.

Media officer of the team, Ogar Osim told journalists that former Nigeria’s female football coach, Edwin Okon, former Rovers FC captain and Ghanaian football star, Jonahs Amissah led the screening exercise.

“At least, 90 footballers, professional and amateur , were invited from Delta, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Lagos etc. We have players who are from some West African countries like Ghana and Liberia, including Cameroon.

“We are looking at settling for 25 players who would be contracted and camped in Calabar ahead of another test match against a Division One team which is yet to be decided upon. That match will be played in Calabar later in the month after we would have participated in the state Governor’s Cup matches.

“We have began the registration process of Amen Boys team with the NFF”, Osim said.

Edwin Okon said he has noticed good number of young players with abundant football talents during the exercise who, when properly groomed, will impact the Nigerian football league in future.