A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday ruled that Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick and general secretary, Muhammed Sanusi would remain as witnesses in the alleged mismanagement of $9.5m FIFA grant meant for football development.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had asked the court to join Pinnick and Sanusi as co-defendants in the suit after initially listing them as witnesses but later found them culpable after further investigations.





Their request was however turned down by Justice Peter Afen.

Both will now appear as witnesses on April 30 when the matter resumes.

The EFCC had arrested the NFF director of finance, Christopher Andekin; head of finance and accounts Jafaru Mamza and Rajan Zaka, a cashier for diverting $9.5 million.

The moves had been slowed down after the office of the Attorney General said it wanted to harmonise all the cases against the NFF chieftains but later withdrew.