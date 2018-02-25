Antonio Conte voiced his support for VAR after Chelsea were incorrectly denied an equaliser in their 2-1 defeat at Manchester United.

Willian fired a dominant Chelsea ahead at Old Trafford but goals from Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard turned the game in United’s favour.

The champions thought they had grabbed a point five minutes from time when Alvaro Morata found the back of the net but he was flagged offside, despite replays showing Chris Smalling was playing him onside.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Chelsea head coach Conte believes the time has come to introduce the Video Assistant Referee to the Premier League.

“This type of situation can change the final result,” he said. “For this reason I am very positive over VAR, especially here in England.

“During the game there are a lot of situations where it is important to have a lot super check. We need to have the new system to help the referees and avoid big mistakes.”

The defeat in Manchester left Chelsea fifth in the table, six points behind second-placed United and two points behind Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification.

Conte felt his side’s start was deserving of a point but conceded their reluctance to kill off the game cost them.

“I think we should have got something from the game,” he added. “The draw was the right result but we are talking about a defeat, that’s all.

In these types of games you have to be clinical to finish the game. If you keep the game open when the opponent is up you can pay the price.

“United are a great team but we don’t accept the defeat, we must be disappointed because we can do better.

“We know there is a battle, it will be difficult to get into the Champions League. It’s important to realise this soon and to fight.”