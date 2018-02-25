Akinade Onigbinde, the Coach of FRSC FC, says Nigeria’s Professional Football League has satisfactorily improved with recent away defeats of home clubs by visiting sides.

Onigbinde told the News Agency of Nigeria that Rivers United away stunning defeat of Kwara United in Illorin was one of the many evidences of the improved league.

He urged football administrators and lovers to continue to support Nigeria’s league, which according to him, is evolving into greatness.

He said: “Before, it was very difficult for home teams to lose on their own pitches coupled with fans’ restiveness.

“But today, football is played the way it is supposed to be done just like in Europe and other climes.”

The coach, who expressed total confidence in the viability of Nigeria’s leagues in competing favourably with the English League in future, called for collective responsibility of all stakeholders.

Onigbinde noted that the progress of Nigeria’s professional league was of advantage to the country’s football image, adding that it was an open invitation to football expatriates.

He said: “International players can now ply their trade in Nigeria because our league is now formidable.’’

He congratulated Rivers United for proving their superiority over Kwara United, urging the losers to sit up to ward off relegation.

NAN reports that Rivers United stunned Kwara United 1-0 in Ilorin on match day 10 of the professional league.

Osita Chikere scored the lone goal during the additional four minutes after 90 minutes full time.