Vincent Kompany said he had a feeling he was going to score ahead of Manchester City’s 3-0 Carabao Cup final win against Arsenal on Sunday night at Wembley.

The Belgium international, whose career has been plagued by injuries in recent years, scored his team’s second after Sergio Aguero struck first for the runaway Premier League leaders. David Silva added the third to hand Pep Guardiola his first trophy since taking over at the Etihad.

And following the match, Kompany said: “I’m going to be honest, before the game I thought I was going to score. I came close a few times, it’s just the luck on the day.

“You have to be prepared to put in those six months of hard work — look at [Benjamin] Mendy, he’s got an ACL [anterior cruciate ligament injury] — but it’s worth the hard work to be standing out there. Every chance you have, you have to take.”

Aguero added: “For me and the team, a trophy is always special. I’m very happy for the moment.”

The Argentina international also said he didn’t think he fouled Shkodran Mustafi when the two collided just before netting his opener.

“For me it was no foul, the challenge [on Mustafi before the goal]. The finish was good, lucky but I’m happy because it was a goal.”

Guardiola stayed down on the pitch rather than joining his players to lift the trophy, but explained simply: “It’s nicer to see it from here.

“It’s important, we’re so happy. Big congratulations for all Manchester City.

“It was so important to win this one after the defeat in the [FA] Cup, it was a pity.

“The first half today was not good, a lot of mistakes in the simple passes. The second half we played with more personality and we were outstanding.”