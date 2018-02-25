Arsenal’s manager Arsene Wenger says lack of concentration cost his team the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal were thrashed 3-0 by premier league favourite, Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium as City won the trophy.

In an interview with BBC, Wenger said: “When you lose 3-0 of course you have to look at defending better, but I still feel like for large periods we defended well, but we lost concentration sometimes and against good teams you pay for it.

“It’s not the application that was missed it was the concentration at key periods that was missed. The second goal was a big goal in this game and for me, it was 100 per cent offside.

“We analyse all the games in a very mathematical way, we didn’t give too many chances away, but we gave away easy chances, and didn’t create enough for ourselves.”