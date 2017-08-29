Austrian international central defender Kevin Wimmer signed for Stoke City from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday for £18 million ($23.3 million, 19.3 million euros).

The 24-year-old — who represents a good piece of business for Spurs having joined them in 2015 for £4.3 million from German side Cologne — has signed a five-year contract with Stoke.

Wimmer had found cementing a regular first team place impossible with Belgian duo Toby Alderweireid and Jan Vertonghen holding sway there.

The arrival of young Colombian Davinson Sanchez from Ajax earlier this month for a club record fee of £42 million saw the eight-times capped Wimmer’s chances of a breakthrough diminish further.

“Kevin is an undoubted talent and he will significantly add to the quality of the group of players that I already have at my disposal,” said Stoke manager Mark Hughes.

“We put a real emphasis on trying to enhance the defensive areas of the squad this summer and we feel that we have been able to do that.”