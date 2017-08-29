China based Super Eagles’ striker, Odion Ighalo, has expressed his desire to put his name on the scorers sheet in Friday’s Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Cameroon.

Ighalo who has not been finding his form in the nations’ colours since his invitation by German Coach, Gernor Rohr, has however. being in top form at his China club, where he has been banging in goals.

The 28-year-old hopes to replicate that form in the game against Camer­oon, noting that he returned to the Super Eagles with his goal scoring boot.

- Advertisement -

He has been in top form in recent weeks, scoring goals weekly for his Chinese Super League side, Changc­hun Yatai.

The former Watford FC forward is on the leading scorers’ chart with 11 goals this season, and he looks charged up for this Fri­day’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.

“It is true; I have been on a great scoring run. I must say I came back with my scoring boots and I pray I convert my chances against Cameroon.

“Though, winning is para­mount to me as that is the main aim of the team, I de­sire to score against Camer­oon,” Ighalo disclosed before the team departed for Uyo yesterday.