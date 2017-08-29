Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke is keen for former team-mate Diego Costa to return to the La Liga club from Chelsea.

Costa remains unsettled at Stamford Bridge and is yet to return to training, having spent the summer back in his native Brazil.

And with just two days remaining in the August transfer window, Koke has said he would like to see the 28-year-old Costa back at the Vicente Calderon.

- Advertisement -

He told Cadena Star: “We all want Diego Costa to come, but the situation is complicated.

“If Diego comes, he will help us and he already knows a lot of us at the club so for us it would be very exciting.”

Reports have suggested the two clubs are close to a deal that could involve a fee of around £40m, plus add-ons.