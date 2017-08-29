Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi has said he is delighted to return to the team after he last played for the country in November.

The former Chelsea star was outstanding when Nigeria defeated Algeria 3-1 in Uyo.

But he has since then quit the Premier League after 10 illustrious years for the cash in China.

However, an abdominal problem which needed surgery in London meant he has not featured for the country this year.

“It’s good to be back with the team, great to be part of the team again,” Mikel said after the Eagles arrived in Uyo ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.

In his absence, Ogenyi Onazi stood in as captain and Leicester City ace Wilfred Ndidi started for the Eagles.

Eagles coach Gernot Rohr admitted the team missed the experienced midfielder when they were shocked 2-0 by visiting South Africa in an AFCON 2019 qualifier in June.