The Chairman, Lagos State Football Association, Seyi Akinwunmi, on Sunday said that the state government and the FA would not relent in their support to MFM FC’s continental campaign.

Akinwunmi made the pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

NAN reports that as part of Governor Akinwumi Ambode’s policies of driving the state economy through sports and creating enabling environment for sports to thrive, the government remodeled Agege Township Stadium.

The stadium which is the base of MFM was refurbished to meet international standard for CAF competitions.

The stadium’s VIP Lounge, Media Tribune, Dressing Room (Players and Officials), Conveniences and a brand new cover area was put up within a short notice.

On the commitment of the state government at creating enabling environment for sports to thrive, Akinwunmi said that the administration would provide more to the yearnings of the sports-loving people of the state.

He said: “I am very happy with the development of sports in Lagos and football in particular which is my constituency. We have been having it good and the people are happy for it.

“This edifice is part of the effort of the government at creating enabling environment for sports to thrive and football in particular, thanks to the sports-loving Governor Ambode.

“Lagos is the commercial nerve centre of the country; hence we should be talking about the best that can come out of it. In Nigeria, in all contexts, football is the most commercialised commodity.

“Even, all over the world, football is seen as a rallying point, so Lagos will not shy away from that, we will continue to satisfy the yearnings of the people by providing the necessary.’’

Akinwunmi said that the government’s support to MFM FC was important as it wanted the team to excel in their continental pursuits.

He said: “The support to MFM is commendable and we are ready to provide more support. The club has made us proud and we will also grant any wish they have within the government’s capacity.

“Government is giving the supports and we give kudos to them, Agege Stadium renovation is one of the many that we will see in Lagos in times to come.

“MFM is a club in Lagos and presently in the continental football championships, so we will ensure that the campaign is done in an enabling environment.’’

NAN reports that Lagos-based MFM FC are currently campaigning in the CAF Champions League and has qualified for the second round after beating AS Bamako 2-1 on aggregate.