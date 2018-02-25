Paul Pogba was recalled into the Manchester United side to face Chelsea by Jose Mourinho on Sunday in a crunch Premier League clash in the battle for a top-four finish.

Pogba, who cost United a then world record £89 million ($124 million) from Juventus in 2016, hasn’t completed 90 minutes for over a month, and was dropped to the bench for Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The French midfielder made an earlier than expected introduction in Spain, though, due to an injury to Ander Herrera and the latter’s absence has paved the way for Pogba’s return.

Mourinho praised Pogba’s professionalism in handling his benching, but has been withering of his performances in recent weeks.

The Portuguese coach is under pressure to not only deliver victory against his old club, but do so in entertaining fashion after his cautious tactics against Sevilla were questioned by United fans and pundits alike.

Anthony Martial replaces Juan Mata in attack alongside Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in Mourinho’s only other change from Seville.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte also makes two changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Barcelona on Tuesday.

Alvaro Morata makes his first start for six weeks up front with Eden Hazard resorting to his favoured role on the left.

Danny Drinkwater also comes into midfield with Pedro Rodriguez and Cesc Fabregas dropping out.