Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has stated that he is yet to decide who will start in goal against Cameroon after including Daniel Akpeyi in his squad.

The goalkeeper was heavily criticised by the Nigerian media and fans following the Super Eagles’ 2-0 defeat to South Africa in the 2019 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Uyo last June.

However, German tactician Rohr has decided to retain Akpeyi, who plays for South African side Chippa United, in the Super Eagles squad.

Rohr has stated that the 31-year-old is the most experienced shot-stopper in the current Nigeria set-up ahead of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon.

- Advertisement -

“We have Akpeyi, we have (Ikechukwu) Ezenwa, we have (Dele) Alampasu, we will see,” Rohr said.

“We have a local goalkeeper, we have a very young one and we have another one (Akpeyi) who is more experienced.

“He is playing in South Africa, and we will see with our goalkeeper coaches to determine who will start the game.”

The Super Eagles will play host to Cameroon in Uyo on 1 September 2017 and the return leg game is scheduled to be played in Yaounde three days later.

Nigeria’s England-based keeper Carl Ikeme is currently battling cancer, while OSC Lille shot-stopper Vincent Enyeama was not called up by Rohr.