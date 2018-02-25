Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo has been ruled out for at least five weeks with a hamstring injury, the club have confirmed.

The 24-year-old was restored to Ernesto Valverde’s starting XI for the 6-1 derby victory over Girona on Saturday, but was forced to leave the pitch in the latter stages of the game after pulling up.

Barca were forced to see out the game with just 10 men having made all three substitutions earlier in the tie, though a Luis Suarez hat-trick, two goals from Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho’s stunner meant the Camp Nou club eased comfortably to victory.

The result also opened up a 10-point gap at the top of La Liga, with Atletico Madrid not playing until Sunday evening when they travel to Sevilla.

Semedo, who has made just 11 starts for the club since his summer arrival, will now miss the club’s next five matches at least.

The Portugal international will be sidelined for the second leg of Barca’s Champions League last 16 tie with Chelsea and a home league game against second-placed Atletico Madrid, as well as a Liga trip to Las Palmas on March 1.