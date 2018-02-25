Nigerian forward Chisom Chikatara is delighted to be part of history after his Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca claimed their first CAF Super Cup title on Saturday following a 1-0 win against TP Mazembe of Congo Democratic Republic.

Chikatara, who starred for the Home Eagles at the 2016 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Rwanda, featured for 63 minutes on Saturday night in the encounter played at the Stade Mohammed, Casablanca, and was replaced by Argentine Alejandro Gabriel Quintana.

It was the 23-year-old’s second continental trophy with the Moroccan giants after they won their second CAF Champions League title last year.

Wydad had previously lost the Super Cup title in 1992 and 2003 which makes their triumph against TP Mazembe more special.

The African champions claimed the title courtesy of Amin Thigazaoui’s late free-kick.

“To be part of the Wydad team that won the first Super Cup title is something special for me and I hope to win more trophies here,” Chikatara said from his base in Casablanca on Sunday morning.

“It was a tough game as TP Mazembe made life difficult for us but our determination and the fans kept us going.

“Amin scored that fantastic free-kick that gave us the win and we are happy to make the fans happy

“Now, we want to keep fighting and win more trophies this year and beyond.”