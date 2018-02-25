Former Super Eagles forward Shola Ameobi was voted man of the match in his League Two side (English fourth tier) Notts County’s 2-0 win against Stevenage at the Meadow Lane Stadium on Saturday.

Ameobi scored Notts County’s second goal of the game 10 minutes before the end to help them seal the win and put up an impressive showing all through.

He was replaced by Alan Smith in the closing stages of the game.

It was the 36-year-old’s fifth goal in 25 League Two appearances for his club this season.

Substitute Jorge Grant gave former Bolton Wanderers captain Kevin Nolan’s charges the lead in the 77th minute.

The win saw the Magpies narrow the gap between themselves and third-placed Wycombe to one point as the battle to secure promotion to League One hots up.

Ameobi, who was a member of Nigeria’s squad to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, scored 51% of the votes with Bell Hall and Adam Collins coming second and third with 23% and 5% respectively.