Nemanja Matic is not surprised he has been able to “adapt quickly” at Manchester United after joining from Chelsea.

After three and a half years at Stamford Bridge, Matic moved to Manchester United in late July and claimed he had joined the biggest club he has ever played for.

However, the Serbia international moved seamlessly from a blue shirt to a red, as he quickly settled into life at Old Trafford to help United record three consecutive Premier League victories without conceding.

Speaking back ahead of Serbia’s World Cup Qualifier against Moldova on Saturday, Matic said: “I have become one of the more experienced players by now.

“At the age of 29 it’s only normal that I wouldn’t need a long time to adapt. I knew many of (Manchester United’s) players from before, as I’ve played against them quite a few times, so I knew what kind of a team they are.

“And of course, the team helped me adapt quickly, they treated me very well from the very first day I entered the dressing room.

“The guys helped me adapt as soon as possible, and of course, on the pitch we also help out each other. So adapting was not a problem.”

As for the possibility of helping United win the Premier League title for the first time in five years, Matic added: “It will be really tough winning this year, not only for us, but for all the teams.

“There are five or six clubs with a realistic shot at the title and have realistic hopes of contending.

“So it will be really difficult, but we all know very well that Manchester (United) has to play to win every single game, and there are plenty of games left to play.

“The Champions League hasn’t started yet, we were drawn into a good group, with some quality sides, so we’ll see what happens.”