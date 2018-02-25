The Super Eagles of Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says he will not bring in new players, but will keep the core of the team.

Rohr was speaking as he continues with his preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The West Africans have been hit by a goalkeeping crisis after first choice Carl Ikeme was diagnosed with leukaemia, both Daniel Akpeyi and his replacement Ikechukwu Ezenwa have failed to impress, while Francis Uzoho is inexperienced.

Rohr said he is not tempted to call up another goalkeeper, despite growing calls from a section of fans for him to recall the country’s most capped player Vincent Enyeama from retirement.

“We have built a good environment for the team and I believe all the players gave everything to secure the ticket to Russia,” Rohr told BBC Sport.

“It looks very impossible to get Carl Ikeme to play in Russia, but Ikechukwu Ezenwa showed in big matches so far that he can be in goal.

“The young boy Uzoho had a great game against Argentina so I’ve sent the goalkeeper trainer to continue to provide support for this boy in Spain.

“We are not limited as we also have other goalkeepers like Akpeyi, Ajiboye and Alampasu in the team, so I believe we are fine.

“We can’t just keep bringing in player after player when you already have those who have proven that they can do the job.”

The Super Eagles will be making a sixth appearance at the World Cup tournament in Russia where they will play Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in Group D.