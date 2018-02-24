Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will wear a yellow ribbon for the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal despite his Football Association charge, ESPN reports.

The City manager was charged by the FA on Friday for “wearing a political message,” which is in breach of the English governing body’s kit regulations.

And it has been gathered that he will continue to wear the ribbon pitchside for Sunday’s final at Wembley — the headquarters of the FA.

Guardiola has been wearing the symbol since November in a show of support for Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart — two members of the Catalan government who were imprisoned in October over a referendum over Catalonia’s independence which the Spanish government deemed “illegal.”

ESPN FC reports that the FA spoke to Guardiola twice about the issue in December and gave two formal warnings which have been ignored.

Thousands of City fans are also planning to wear yellow ribbons in support of the manager.

The FA announced the charge shortly after Guardiola’s news conference for the final, which could see him win his first trophy as a City manager. He has an incredible record in finals, winning nine of 10 finals in knockout competitions at his previous clubs Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger also has a good recent record at Wembley, winning three of the last four FA Cup finals, and also beat City in last season’s semifinal.

City’s quadruple hopes were ended on Monday night when they suffered a shock FA Cup defeat to League One Wigan Athletic, but Guardiola insisted his players have no reason to be nervous in Sunday’s final.

“In the first finals you are more nervous than the next one. When I try to say to the players, try to play more like a friendly game to be more calm,” he said. “But also with more courage has to be. It’s more of a chance, there is a chance, go and that’s all. Tomorrow we are going to try again.

“I think it’s a game we have to try to enjoy the most, it’s a final. We are here to play these types of game, why to be nervous? Why worry about win, win, win. It’s just a game. No regrets after the game.

“It’s too late for: “I didn’t do what I should do” because it’s a final. It’s good for our fans and the fans of Arsenal to be there and it’s a success already to be there. Now to try to win.”