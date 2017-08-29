Liverpool have seen two offers rejected by Monaco for winger Thomas Lemar.

Sky Sports reports that the latest offer made by the Reds was around £64.8m, having previously submitted a bid worth £55.5m.

It is also understood the Ligue 1 champions want Lemar to stay with them beyond this summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has brought in Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andy Robertson so far, while long-term target Naby Keita will join next summer for a club record £48m fee.

Lemar scored 12 goals in 39 appearances last season and has three years left on his current contract.

Monaco have already sold a number of key players this summer, including Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy to Manchester City and Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea.