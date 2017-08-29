Super Eagles assistant coach Salisu Yusuf says the team is optimistic of victory over Cameroon in the 2018 World Cup qualifier scheduled for Uyo on Friday.

Yusuf said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja at the weekend when the team was leaving for Uyo.

He described the Super Eagles as a better team in spite of its loss to the South Africans in an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Uyo last June.

Also, Patrick Paschal, the team’s Coordinator, expressed confidence in the ability of the team to beat Cameroon.

Paschal, who described the present team as crop of ‘’quality players”, said grabbing three points from the match was not negotiable.

He urged Nigerians to forget the past but expect quality and impressive performance from the team.

“That Nigeria lost to South Africa in the AFCON qualifier does not mean we cannot beat Cameroon. Remember that after the loss which was of course the AFCON, we went ahead to qualify for CHAN, but this is World Cup qualifiers,” Paschal said.

The team left Abuja for Uyo on Monday for the World Cup cracker.