Officials of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, have disclosed that they expect a full house tomorrow in the Super Eagles training camp in Uyo ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Cameroon, just as skipper Mikel Obi will lead part of the squad out of Abuja to camp today.

Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye said Mikel, Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa joined early bird Odion Ighalo in the team’s hotel in Abuja.

Goalkeeper Akpeyi, for one, has recovered from a knock which forced his South African club Chippa United to rest him recently.

The players in Abuja will now fly out to Uyo with the team’s backroom staff this afternoon.

“The camp opens officially today in Uyo,” disclosed Ibitoye.

“The squad in Abuja will head to Uyo today and we expect a full house tomorrow.

“It’s a crucial game against Cameroon, but unfortunately Iwobi has withdrawn due to injury. He has since been replaced by Aaron Samuel.

“Uche Agbo, who played for his Belgian club Standard Liege yesterday, is also expected in Uyo as a cover for any more injuries.”

Nigeria welcome the Indomitable Lions to Uyo on Friday with the reverse qualifier on Monday in Yaounde.