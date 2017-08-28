Arsenal have denied claims Alexis Sanchez has handed in a transfer request.

One source has told Sky Sports that the forward is unhappy at Arsenal, even more so following the 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Sanchez has less than 11 months remaining on his current contract and is yet to sign terms on a fresh deal at the Emirates.

Sky Sports reports he is a transfer target for Manchester City, but Arsene Wenger wants to keep Sanchez and says he hopes the Chile international will extend his contract.

Wenger reiterated his stance on Sanchez prior to the trip to Anfield and said the 28-year-old “deeply loves” to be at Arsenal.

Sanchez made his first appearance of the new Premier League season in the defeat to Liverpool having been given extra time off in the summer after competing for Chile at the Confederations Cup in Russia.

During the competition in Russia, Sanchez was asked by Sky Sports whether he would remain at Arsenal beyond this summer’s window and replied: “I don’t know.”

Sanchez enjoyed his most prolific scoring campaign for Arsenal last season, netting 30 goals in 51 appearances having been deployed in a central striking role.