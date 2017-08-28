Cameroon football legend Roger Milla on Monday accused the Federation of International Football Federation (FIFA) of having a plan to disrupt the running of football in his country.

FIFA last week Wednesday instituted a Normalisation Committee to oversee the Federation of Cameroon Football (FECAFOOT) elections in accordance with FIFA statutes.

The decision was taken by FIFA after the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) upheld a ruling made by the Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon’s Chamber of Concilliation and Arbitration to annul the electoral process that saw the current executive committee of FECAFOOT elected in 2015.

“I have no reaction because I’m not interested at all,” Milla told CamNews24.com.

“Because putting another standardization in our country means that the first normalization has nothing fu**ing like work. And it would surprise me that Joseph Owona (Cameroon Federation president) did not do anything for work.

“So I believe that the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) wants to put disorder in our football. In any case, we wait until the end of the mandate of this standardization in February 2018 to say more.

“We will do the elections, the one with more votes will be President of the Fécafoot,” the Italia ’90 World Cup star stressed.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will take on Nigeria’s Super Eagles in a 2018 World Cup qualifiers on September 1 and 4 in Uyo and Yaounde.