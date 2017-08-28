Reading manager Jaap Stam has confirmed his interest in Nigerian forward Sone Aluko who plays for Fulham in the English Championship.

Aluko, 28, has been linked with Reading in the current transfer window with no concrete deal discussed by both Championship clubs.

But Stam who won the treble with Manchester United in 1999, has revealed that he would like to have the former Flying Eagles’ 2009 U-20 World Cup star.

“We’re always looking for players who can make us better,” Stam told Reading Chronicle.

“(Nelson) Oliveira is a great striker – he can be a big asset for us. And it’s the same for Aluko.

“He is the type of player I think can make the squad better and give us something different. But it’s not up to me.”

Aluko did not feature for Fulham in their 2-0 away win against Ipswich due to a hip injury.