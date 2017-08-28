Chelsea have agreed a fee with Arsenal for England international winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sky Sports reports.

The 24-year old is with the England squad at St George’s Park and Sky Sports reports large parts of a medical could be carried out at England’s training centre.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is out of contract at the end of the season, along with Arsenal team-mates Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

As with Sanchez and Ozil, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has consistently said he wants Oxlade-Chamberlain to stay at the Emirates in the long-term.

But Sky Sports reported last week that Oxlade-Chamberlain had rejected a new offer which would have seen his weekly wage rise to £180,000.

Oxlade-Chamberlain met with Wenger before their weekend trip to Liverpool to talk over his future, although he was named in the starting line-up for the 4-0 defeat at Anfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had also been mooted as a target for Liverpool but appears set to stay in London with the reigning Premier League champions.