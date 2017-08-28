Liverpool have agreed to a club record deal to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, with the player officially joining in July 2018.

The Reds have agreed to pay the £48m release clause that will allow him to move next summer, plus an undisclosed premium.

The 22-year-old had been one of Jurgen Klopp’s primary targets this summer, but Leipzig had refused to sell.

The deal will surpass the £35m paid to Newcastle for Andy Carroll in 2011.

The German side finished second behind champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season, allowing them to qualify for the Champions League group stage.

Liverpool had already had two offers for the Guinea international rejected this summer – the second understood to be around £70m – but now a compromise deal has been reached where Leipzig keep their prize asset this season and manager Klopp gets the player next summer.

So far this summer, Liverpool have signed winger Mohamed Salah from Roma for £34m, full-back Andrew Robertson from Hull for £8m and striker Dominic Solanke after his contract at Chelsea expired.

The Anfield club are also prepared to test Monaco’s resolve to keep midfielder Thomas Lemar with an offer of about £60m before Thursday’s transfer deadline.