The Nigerian Football Federation claims it has put virtually everything necessary in place to ensure Super Eagles’ victory in Friday’s World Cup qualifying match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium here in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

In a chat, vice President of the NFF, Mr. Seyi Akinwunmi, reckons that the Federation has done everything humanly possible to earn the three points and its now up to the players to go and get victory.

“As much as humanly possible, we have prepared to the best of our ability. We have made all necessary arrangement for flight and comfort of the players. All that is required is for them to turn up and play,” Akinwumi said at Uyo airport Monday afternoon.

Akinwunmi, who doubles as the chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, expressed confidence that the Super Eagles will come up victorious at the end of the match.

He said: “We shouldn’t put undue pressure on ourselves. We should be focused though am not saying we should get overconfident, but it is the Cameroonians that should be worried that they would lose ground if we beat them on Friday.”

The Indomitable Lions trail Nigeria by four points after two games and both sides will play the return fixture in Yaounde on the 5th of September, 2017.