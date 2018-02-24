Daniel Etor has dedicated his Player of the Month Award in Oman to his former Enyimba teammate Chinedu Udoji, who died in a car crash earlier this week.

Etor said Udoji pushed him at Enyimba to see and try and realise his potentials.

“I wish to dedicate the award to Chinedu Udoji,” he said.

“How I wish he were still alive to witness this achievement because he was one person who always believed I have a lot of potentials until I began to also believe in myself.

“I will miss him a lot, may his soul rest in peace.”